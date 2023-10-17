Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6 Million Stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOTE. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $427,000.

VOTE traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. 21,340 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $503.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

