Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. 1,630,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

