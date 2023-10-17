Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.45 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,230 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,084,000 after purchasing an additional 319,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.30. 573,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

