Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Oracle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $109.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.52.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

