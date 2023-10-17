Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.10 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $540.14. 898,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.57.

Get Our Latest Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.