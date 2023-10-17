Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.94. 380,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,299. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $127.79 and a 12 month high of $157.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

