Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.72 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

