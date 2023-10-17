Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $15.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $886.78. 1,636,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $853.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.37. The firm has a market cap of $366.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.14 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.