Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBWP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,712,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

KBWP traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.67. 3,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $92.03.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.3234 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.