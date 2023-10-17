Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.09 on Tuesday. 656,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.