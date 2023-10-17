Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VWO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

