Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $85,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.28. 901,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

