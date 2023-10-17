Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,228. The company has a market cap of $339.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.71 and its 200 day moving average is $434.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

