Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,052 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 114,738 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,267,262 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

