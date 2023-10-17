Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 941,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

