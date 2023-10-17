Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,801 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $12.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $604.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $573.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $559.56 and a 200-day moving average of $474.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

