Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 48,575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,575 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,992,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,352. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

