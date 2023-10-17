Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 6,254 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

IBM traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

