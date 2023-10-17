Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 139,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,116. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $47.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

