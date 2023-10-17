Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.25. 1,410,356 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

