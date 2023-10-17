Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 475,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.