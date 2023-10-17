Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $210.80. The stock had a trading volume of 183,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.22 and a one year high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

