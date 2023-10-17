Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 897,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

