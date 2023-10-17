Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.63. 1,831,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,685. The company has a market capitalization of $262.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

