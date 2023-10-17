Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $555.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

