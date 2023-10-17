Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 26,324 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,324 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 4,485,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,738,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

