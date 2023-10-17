Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 29,848 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,848 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,446,116,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. 11,358,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,970,340. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

