Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 694 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.74. 220,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

