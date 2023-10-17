Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 726 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,069,869. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

