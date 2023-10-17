Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $64.72. 157,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

