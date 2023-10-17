Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPLG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.32. 1,593,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,386. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.