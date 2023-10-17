MY Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,905 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.9% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $980,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,324,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,585. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.