MY Wealth Management Inc. Buys 685 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

