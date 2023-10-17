MY Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.29. 177,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,932. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.43 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

