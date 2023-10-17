MY Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.41 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 9.5% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $553,000. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,325,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. 452,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

