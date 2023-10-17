MY Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $251.62. 473,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,943. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average is $254.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

