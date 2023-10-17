MY Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 5.2% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 100,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 178.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 10,023,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,925,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

