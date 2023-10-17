MY Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 8.6% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after buying an additional 123,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.09. 145,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,402. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $303.58 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

