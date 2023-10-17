MY Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32,535.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,770 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. 19,509,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,591,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $109.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

