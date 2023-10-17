MY Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 12,424 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for 4.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 208,431 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.7921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

