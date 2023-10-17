MY Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.6% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. 5,260,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,848,984. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.