MY Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 0.8% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.37. The stock had a trading volume of 438,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

