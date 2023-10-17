MY Wealth Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.3% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 544,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,959. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

