National Bankshares (NKSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, analysts expect National Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bankshares Price Performance

National Bankshares stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NKSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in National Bankshares by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Bankshares by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

