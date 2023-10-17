National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.44.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
NASDAQ:EYE opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
