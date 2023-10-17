National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Get National Vision alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EYE

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 47.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $2,150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in National Vision by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 6,170.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 57,814 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.