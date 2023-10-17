National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Down to $15.43

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $14.58. National Vision shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 92,879 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 541.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

