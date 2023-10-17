NCR (NYSE:NCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of NCR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NCR opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. NCR has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. NCR’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NCR will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after buying an additional 953,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,782,000 after buying an additional 70,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,047,000 after buying an additional 354,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in NCR by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,294,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after buying an additional 263,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NCR by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,504,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,318,000 after buying an additional 713,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

