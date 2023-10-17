NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,383 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP stock opened at $160.39 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.54.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
