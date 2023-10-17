NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

